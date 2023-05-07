I’m a lip reader… what the royals said during the coronation – and what the King & Queen noticed during the procession

The King and the Queen Consort, who were today crowned by Westminster Abbey in front of thousands of spectators.

Lip reader Jacqui press has revealed that we missed some moments in the conversation between the Royals – the particular British one the King had with his wife during the procession.

2 Lip reader Jacqui Press reveals some of what she thinks the royals said during the coronation – including the King & Queen’s very British conversation Credit: Arthur Edwards / Central Recorder

2 She has also claimed to know what distracted Prince Louis from the balcony and a conversation that took place between Kate Middleton and the Duchess Edinburgh. Credit: Reuters

Jacqui said the Daily Mail Online The pair was seen discussing weather during their Gold State coach ride.

She claims the King turned to his wife to discuss the weather, saying ‘oh, look at that’, to which Camilla replied: “Oh look see that… flags.”

The lip reader also thinks she managed to work out some of what the youngest royals said to each other during The King’s Procession.

She claims Prince Louis told his sister: “Look… waving.”

He also added, ‘lots of people waving,’ before commenting, ‘yaaay King’.

Apparently, he was feeling chatty on the balcony too, supposedly asking: “What’s those ‘copters?’

Jacqui then claims Prince William told his son, ‘wave’.

Jacqui is also believed to have noticed some interesting remarks made by the royals before they took place on Buckingham Palace Balcony in preparation for the Flypast.

She suggested that the King didn’t want to get too close to the edge, as he was seen commenting: “I don’t want to get too close… I might give myself a fright!”

Turning to Camilla, he supposedly added: “Be careful, come close.”

After taking in the thousands that had gathered down The Mall, the Queen Consort was thought to have said: “Oh look how wonderful this is. Remarkable.”

A conversation was also noted between Sophie, the Duchess Edinburgh and the Princess Wales.

She claims Sophie jokingly said to Kate: “Where’s George?”

To this, Kate laughed before adding, ‘Oh yes!’

Before heading inside the palace, Jacqui claims the King thanked the crowds for their support, as he said: “Thank you, everyone thank you for coming.”

The Queen then added: “Bye! So lovely,” before walking inside.