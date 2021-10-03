Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke spied on her in ‘Blurred Lines.

Robin Thicke was accused by Emily Ratajkowski of groping her while he was filming his music video “Blurred Lines” in an excerpt from the model’s upcoming book My Body.

According to the Sunday Times of London(via New York Post), Ratajkowski — who appears topless in the edited and unrated versions of the controversial visual — initially had no issues with the nudity the Diane Martel-directed video required. Things changed after Thicke arrived. “returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with me,” Ratajkowski writes.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” Ratajkowski writes.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. Diane’s voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’”

Rolling Stone can confirm that the alleged incident appears early in Ratajkowski’s book, in a chapter called “Blurred Lines.”Representatives for Thicke and Ratajkowski could not be reached immediately. Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

“I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body,” Ratajkowski adds. “I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have.”

Speak to the Sunday Times of LondonMartel also confirmed the event, telling the magazine. “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the fuck are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!” Martel added that Thicke apologized after the incident, which the director said wouldn’t have happened “had he been sober.”

In her book My Body, out October 19th, Ratajkowski continues by saying that she didn’t mention the incident in interviews following the video’s success and beyond because she didn’t want to think about the incident, and she also wanted to protect the environment Martel cultivated on set with the other young models involved.

“Blurred Lines,”Which Rolling StoneIn 2013, he wrote “the Worst Song of This or Any Other Year,”T.I. was also involved in a long legal battle with Thicke, Pharrell and Williams. and the estate of Marvin Gaye; the late singer’s family was ultimately awarded $5.3 million following a trial.