Hawai’i’ Season 2 Finale: Two characters returning

Two-part finale to the season of NCIS: Hawai’i Julie White, Linc Hand and others are back to star in the show! They will both be appearing in the first part of the final episode, which airs on May 15th. This will reveal secrets about Tennant’s past after the death of an MI6 agent. White is set to return for the second part of the finale, which will see someone from Tennant’s CIA background reappear.

Julie White as Maggie Shaw NCIS spin-off. In Season 1, Episode 6 “The Tourist,” she was introduced to Tennant as his friend, and a family member. In the subsequent episodes it became clear that Maggie was a spy/double agent for the Chinese, and also the mother of another wanted spy. Tennant’s daughter Maggie was also arrested. Tennant questioned her about Maggie and avoided telling the truth to her children.

Maggie hasn’t been seen since her arrest in Season 1 “Spies Part 2”. The fact that there’s no word on her return is intriguing. CBS has been quiet on what is bringing Aunt Maggie back. We’re looking forward to seeing Tennant with her family after all these years.

Linc hand will make his return in Season 1’s finale as Charlie 1 who was originally introduced as a Navy SEAL. Charlie 1 is a Private Military contractor and last appeared in Season 2, Episode “Curtain call,” where he assisted Tennant’s team to find a killer. Charlie 1 will likely be back in the game, just like Maggie. However, it is not known what brought him into the picture.

The two returning characters will make for an exciting two-part finale, since we have no idea what Maggie and Charlie 1 are up to. The fact that there will be a third season of NCIS: Hawai’i It’s likely that this will not be their last appearance. It’s difficult to know how things will turn out and what the characters do. It’s a show you don’t want miss.