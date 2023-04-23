A Little Girl Asks Her Dad for Food After Mother Left her with Toddler for Weeks

Raven Yates’s daughter | Raven Yates’s son | Source: instagram.com/hollywoodfamouzdb | facebook.com/raven.yates

Raven Yates from Texas married and gave birth to a son. The marriage deteriorated and the couple separated after a period of time. She had a second child with another partner and abandoned both children together.

Raven Yates and her husband welcomed their daughter. Yates, whose marriage failed, moved on to have another child and remarried. Yates was raising her two kids while the father of Yates daughter lived in California as a musician.

Yates claimed one of her former partners stalked after the divorce. Yates posted on Facebook that she was being stalked by her ex husband.

Raven Yates’s home, 2023 | Source: youtube.com/@ABC13Houston

Yates left California while the father was still living in California and thinking that his daughter would be safe with his mother. The 12-year-old girl was left to look after the 3-year-old brother of her mother. It was up to the 12-year-old girl alone to look after her 3-year-old half brother. They ran out of food eventually.

Even though the girl was reluctant to call him, she was made to. Yates, before she left the children alone, warned that the siblings could be split up if they called the police. Yates’ daughter was told that because the boy had a new father, her dad would remove her from their brother. She initially did not call for assistance.

The girl tried her best to take care of her brother, but she was unable to do so. The police were amazed at how the people survived in such poor living conditions. Roman Forest Police Chief Commented that it was dangerous to leave the kids unsupervised.

The Desperate Child Finally Calls Her Father

She called her father for help after she had been without her mom for seven weeks. The little girl called her father but told a false story to prevent her from having to be separated from her brother. She told her father that Yates, not their mother, was working.

Roman Forest Police Department issued a press release stating that a mother of two had lived in an apartment building in Mobile, Alabama with an unknown man.

A father in California promised to deliver some food. A worried dad called him to confirm his suspicions. He realized when Yates’s mother answered the phone that her ex-wife was gone from her children and had moved back to Mobile, Alabama.

Stephen Carlisle, police chief of the city’s divisional headquarters in London, said that Yates ex-mother was calling him asking why Yates had returned home. However her children were not there. The already uneasy dad jumped in the plane to Roman Forest when he heard that his ex-mother was calling. He also alerted the police to his situation.

As soon as the father arrived, police responded. They were stunned by the conditions of the house. The Chief of Police Comment?“The officers searched the bedrooms, and found that the 3 year-old was sleeping in a bed with a heavy urine odor.”

You can also find out more about the following: Children are a great way to get involved in the world around you. The police chief was alone between September 28 and November 14 2022. He had little food or supplies. The Chief of Police Consideration The two children were left alone for two whole months, which was considered highly negligent.

Yates was also reported to have been using social media throughout the ordeal, according to police reports. Police used Yates’ posts to determine her location and issued an arrest warrant on 8 December.

A Mother claimed her Daughter had thousands of dollars at home

Yates’ arrest in South Alabama came a few months after her children were found by police. Roman Forest Police Department said in a release that Yates, a mother of two children, had lived with an anonymous man in rented apartments in Mobile. A tip from an anonymous source led to the discovery of her.

Yates’ mother reported a 14 year old girl as being a ranaway in her absence.

Yates faces two charges of abandoning or endangering an unborn child with no intention to return. The children, however, were adopted by close relatives.

Yates was able to tell a reporter, who had contacted her through Instagram, about her current situation. She You are able to make a claim by clicking here She fled because her ex “tried to kill” her. She claimed that she hired a nanny before leaving to take care of her children while she was away. According to reports, the mother left her kids behind in order to care for her dying father.

Yates You can claim your right to claim She left “thousands” of dollars for her daughter to spend and purchase whatever she wanted. He said that although the money had not been verified, there were no groceries in the home when the kids were found. He Explained:

There was nothing to eat in the house. The house was bare. Everything was empty [were] Dry beans and spices [That’s] About it”

The officers Yates’ mother was caught on camera smiling behind the police vehicle. Yates was discovered two months after she had left her children to their own devices. She used social media to gain more attention.

Yates’ mother reported a 14 year old girl as running away earlier that month, when she left to Mobile. Sources claim that all three children of Yates have been reunited with their parents and are living in safety.

This story may interest youYou can read the story of an abandoned girl who managed to survive a year in a locked hospital room.

AmoMama is available on Google News!