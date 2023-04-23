See how you can claim $500-$1,000 rebates for millions of Americans this summer

This summer, millions of Americans are going to get a little extra money in the form a direct payment.

New Mexico residents are receiving rebates totaling more than 673 million dollars.

These payments are either $500 or $1000 depending on the filing status.

The rebate is for anyone who did not declare a dependent on their 2021 New Mexico income tax return.

The Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that residents will receive the payment starting mid-June.

“Prices for basic necessities continue to be high across the nation,” said the governor in a The following is a statement by the spokesperson.

“Our state today is in a fantastic financial position, and it’s important to me that New Mexico’s families are sharing in that success.”

How to Claim

The rebate is automatically sent to the residents who have filed their taxes in previous years.

Single filers receive $500. Married couples filing jointly and heads of household, surviving spouses and married couples will each get $1,000.

All taxpayers who chose direct deposit will receive their rebate in this same manner, while those that did not will receive paper checks.

The first direct deposits are being sent out, and then the remaining checks will follow over the next few weeks.

You have until the 31st of May 2024 to file your personal tax return if you did not do it in 2021.

New Mexico recently sent similar payments to New Mexico residents.

The $250 was given to residents who earned less than $75,000. Married couples with incomes below $150,000 also received the same amount.

There are more rebates on their way

There are many states that have taken similar actions.

Both North Carolina and Connecticut are offering residents between $150 and $1,000.

North Carolina residents may receive up to 150 dollars if they have paid their property tax.

Greensboro has allocated $250,000 towards the program in order to assist low-income residents who are struggling.

This will vary depending on the city taxes you paid.

The return amount depends on how much people spent in 2021 compared with 2022, and can be anywhere between $50 and $150.

In Connecticut, people are signing up for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Help is available from $250 up to $600 depending upon income and size of household.

The application can be made up to May 31.

Virginia residents can get as much as $500 a week.

