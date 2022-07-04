Harry Styles “Heartbroken”After Shooting at Copenhagen Mall Near Tour Stop, Show Cancelled

Following a shooting at a busy shopping center near the venue, Harry Styles has cancelled his concert in Copenhagen. Styles was due to perform at The Royal Arena at 8 PM local time as part his European leg of Love On Tour.

According to Danish police, three people were confirmed dead and three other critically injured by officers. Associated Press.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,”Styles shared the following tweets on Twitter. “I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H”

According to the AP, a 22 year-old Danishman, believed to have been the shooter, was taken into custody approximately 11 minutes after the shooting. He is believed to have done so alone. An investigation continues into the tragic incident; police inspector Søren Thomassen says it’s too early to speculate on a motive.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen shared her sympathies following the tragic events via Facebook.

“Denmark was hit by a horrific attack on Sunday night. Several people have been killed. Even more people were injured. Innocent families out shopping or eating. Children, young and adults,” She posted. “Sending my deepest sympathy to those who lost their loved ones. The injured and their relatives. And to all the Danes who have been close to the scary events. I would encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult moment.”

It is as yet unknown if Styles’ tour will reschedule the concert date in Copenhagen. Styles will perform next in Paris on July 5th.