BTS J-hope’s More lyrics and MV visuals are here to show ‘legend is back’

BTS Jhope has released the debut single Jack In The Box Title and fans are loving the new era of Hobi's music. Fans love Hobi's rock and hip-hop mix, as well as the lyrics that break down glass ceilings.

BTS' 2.0 era is making fans discover the members in a new light and J-hope's Jack In The Box will be a landmark for future K-hip hop releases. The banger track Social media has taken notice of the moody music video as well as the exceptional cinematography in the MV.

BTS J-hope lyrics explained

J-hope’s More in 2022 is a testament of the artist’s lyrical mastery and the Ugh crooner’s signature confessional/ existential storytelling that you can’t help but fawn over.

In More, J-hope is sincere in his statements “Yeah! I’m Thirsty/ I Need To Go Surfing On The Beat/ I’m In My Element

Soak Up The Music,” adding, “Eenie, Meenie, Miney, Moe (Meenie, Miney Moe)/ Dancing Baby Flow

Keep My Passion, I Gotta Go/ ‘m Still (not Enough)/ Self-Learning For 11 Years/ My Highlighting’s My Art Of Learning

Endless Studying/ I Crash And Fall To Make My Art/ Still Make It Move From Where I Stand/ Make It Mine, Make It Right.”

Verse 2 shows J-hope being as honest as ever as he raps in verse 2. “I Want It, Stadium With My Fans, Still/ Bag All The Trophies And Grammys Too/ Fame, Money’s Not Everything, I Already Know It/ My Work Makes Me Breathe, So I Want MORE

Inhale, Inhale, Exhale, Exhale/ I Feel Alive.”

You can find the complete lyrics here Here.

J-hope More MV has 2.5 million views in just one hour. Fans were blown away by the striking visuals. ‘goosebumps’

It is far away from the 'sunshine' J-hope, It is raw and dark, and Lee Suho directed the music video is a fan favorite.

Gushing on MV, a fan Says, “HOSEOK’S BEATS, THE LYRICS, THE OVERALL MUSIC, THE FITS, HIS VISUALS, THE MV, UGH JUST EVERYTHING. THIS IS HIS STYLE, HIS OWN QUALITY—WHAT A KING, I WANT MORE.”

A second fan Additional, “okay but I felt crazy watching the more mv, and then Hoseok Xray pops up and I went damn even Hoseok’s bones look handsome, and then he suddenly says inhale-exhale LIKE.”

Another fan responded:

Fans also found Kim Taehyung’s cameo in J-hope’s music video.

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is known to be the most passionate rapline enthusiast. Watch the singer in J-hope’s music video below.

J-hope's MV reached 2.7 million streamers in just one hour. The song reached the top of iTunes in over 50 countries within hours.

You can stream the song below on Spotify. Keep an eye out for the most recent k-pop updates.

