See Tom & Ariana Defend Raquel From “Whore” Digs Before Affair Scandal

The Bravo world was rocked on March 3 when it was confirmed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana had broken up after nine years together, with an insider telling E! The cast was filmed simultaneously by News, which means that the drama is likely to play out in the Bravo show’s 10th season.

Ariana learned that Tom and Raquel were having an affair over several months. Scheana and Katie, as well as Kristen, all went to Ariana’s home to comfort her. Kristen shared an Instagram Story selfie with Ariana. She had brought flowers and wine with her. She told her followers, “I am a huge Ariana fan.” This is real-time.

Tom, meanwhile, played at a concert with his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras later that evening in Anaheim, Calif.

Many fans were chanting “cheater, cheater!” during the concert. Tom was seen on a TikTok clip taking the stage. The guest who shouted out “Ariana!” made him respond. He said, “We Love Her.” A second eyewitness confirmed to E! According to News, concertgoers chanted the word “Douche” at him.

Tom’s spokesperson confirmed that, contrary to rumors, Ariana did not delete her Instagram after the split was announced. News exclusive: The reality star is still living in the home he and Ariana share.