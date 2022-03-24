Harry Hamlin joins ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’, ’80 For Brady’

EXCLUSIVEHarry Hamlin (Mad Men), has been signed up for a series regular role on the AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair WitchesFor a supporting role in film80 for BradyParamount Pictures and Endeavor Content

Esta Spalding produced and wrote the series.Masters of Sex, Central Florida: How to be a God) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) is based on Rice’s The Mayfair Witches: Lives trilogy. It tells the story of a young neurosurgeon, who is able to see that she is the unlikely inheritor to a family with witches. She must confront a sinister presence that haunts her family for generations as she struggles to accept her newfound abilities.

Hamlin will portray Cortland Mayfair as the current patriarch of Mayfair’s Mayfair clan. This is his first regular series role in more than two decades. The project brings him back to the network where he previously garnered an Emmy nomination for his turn as Cutler, Gleason, and Chaough partner Jim Cutler on Mad Men.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is the second series in an expanding Anne Rice universe at AMC, following Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. It’s slated to debut on both AMC and AMC+ later this year. The series is also exec produced by Mark Johnson through his Gran Via Productions.

“From Mad Men to Mayfair, we’re delighted to have Harry back at AMC joining a cast that will bring to life the captivating world and cast of characters that Esta, Michelle and Mark have beautifully adapted for our second series in the Anne Rice universe,”Dan McDermott is president of entertainment for AMC Studios at AMC Networks. “Harry is an immensely talented and seasoned pro and we can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the intricate role of Cortland Mayfair.”

Hamlin’s other new project, 80 for BradyThis book, based on the true story about four best friends who were Patriots fans and took a life-changing trip in 2017 to watch their hero Tom Brady play. It was a wild adventure as they navigated the wilds of the largest sporting event in America. Details with regard to the character he’s playing have not been disclosed. But he joins an ensemble that includes 7-time Super Bowl Champion Brady, as well as Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Sara Gilbert, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches and Jimmy O. Yang.

Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote and starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb, and is currently starring in Apple TV+’s WeCrashedThe director is Marvin and partner Michael Covino wrote the latest draft of the script, from a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins (Booksmart). Endeavor Content (The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth) developed the film with Brady and Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden FiguresParamount Pictures was awarded worldwide rights in June. Gigliotti and Endeavor Content will be producing with Brady through his production company 199 Productions. Marvin and Covino executive producers under their Watch This Ready banner alongside Jeff Stott.

This past Valentine’s Day coincidentally marked the 40th anniversary of Hamlin’s last major studio production—the ground-breaking LBGTQ+ drama, Love is a gift. He is also well-known for his role in the cult classic Clash of the Titans, and for his turn as attorney Michael Kuzak on Stephen Bochco’sL.A. LawHe won multiple Golden Globe nominations for his role in the movie “The Help”, which earned him several Golden Globe nominations. He’s also appeared in such series as Anthrax is the Hot Zone, Angie Tribeca, Shooter, Graves, Mom, Glee, Shameless, Army WivesAnd Veronica MarsAmongst many other.

Hamlin’s case is being represented by UTA and Industry Entertainment. David Feldman is the attorney.