One in three Americans won’t try a new vegetable because they’re too picky, research finds

According to new research, being picky about food prevents millions from trying new foods, including vegetables.

A recent poll found that one third of Americans are reluctant to try new vegetables. However, others claim it is a matter of comfort. 16% of respondents said they don’t know how they can cook unfamiliar produce.

1 New research shows Americans are creatures that like to be accustomed to certain foods, such as vegetables.

OnePoll carried out the research for Bolthouse FarmsThe author explored what motivates people to cook, and their relationships with vegetables.

More than 2,100 Americans were surveyed.

It was found that carrots, potatoes, onions, and lettuce were the most used produce in the kitchen.

The three most popular vegetables Americans eat are carrots, spinach, and broccoli.

“It’s great to see Americans investing in their health by finding different ways to incorporate vegetables into their diets,” said Adam Hellstern, Sr. Director of Agricultural Strategy & Marketing at Bolthouse Farms.

“Vegetables are so important to Americans, especially carrots – especially with 21% of respondents putting trust in carrots as the first solid food they fed to their baby.”

62% of those surveyed said they purchase the same vegetables during grocery store visits.

Americans can be prone to eating out of balance as they are creatures of habit.

One in three people feel that they eat a healthy diet most of their time. However, one in four admits to eating healthy only occasionally.

However, respondents indicated that their decision to not buy certain vegetables was influenced by their inability to prepare them.

Many people said that they would be more open to giving vegetables a chance if they had better knowledge about the health benefits and how to properly prepare the produce.

According to two-thirds of Americans, eating vegetables makes them feel calm or relaxed.

More than 30 percent of respondents stated that vegetables make them feel more empowered.

“Change from the usual can be good, especially for the 57% of Americans that said they’ve eaten a vegetable that tasted better than they expected. Trying new foods as part of a balanced diet can break Americans ‘picky habits,’ and eating vegetables comes with a variety of great benefits,”Hellstern said.

“Americans’ relationship with food is focused on healthy eating plus great taste, and carrots bring both to the table, supporting everything from digestion to immunity to bone health.”