Harry Belafonte dies at 96, with his wife by his side

Harry Belafonte | Harry Belafonte with His Grandchild | Source: instagram.com/malenabelafonte | Getty Images

Harry Belafonte, the legendary singer who touched millions with his music and activism has died.

Despite a deep and abiding love for his younger wife, “the King of Calypso” never had children with her—but he remained a proud grandfather.

Belafonte was more than just a chart-topping singer. He also served as an example to his son-in-law, and used the platform he had for good.

Harry Belafonte’s death was reported with sadness, as millions of people were brought to tears by his music. His activism inspired change and he left a legacy.

Belafonte, who had been married to his devoted 15-year-old wife for over 15 years, died in peace at home, April 25, 2023. The couple, despite their deep love and commitment to each other did not have children.

Harry Belafonte at Olympia Hall in 1979 during a 3-day theater run. | Source: Getty Images

Belafonte was proud to be a grandfather of his eight grandchildren. Belafonte may have been a legend to the rest of the world, but he was a father who loved by his children.

Belafonte was loved by his family not only for their talents, but also because they were so unconditionally loving.

Harry Belafonte with Pamela Belafonte on December 16th, 2021 at a New York City Private Residence. | Source: Getty Images

Belafonte died of congestive cardiac failure, according to his family. His death came only a short time after celebrating his 60th birthday. 96th birthday.

Why did Belafonte’s music and activism have such a lasting impact?

Harry Belafonte’s death has left the world with a real icon. He was born in 1927 and spent his childhood between New York City and Jamaica, with his mother. This is where he sought refuge from the city’s hardships.

Belafonte became a human rights champion and household name in New York after his love for music blossomed.

Paul Robeson introduced Belafonte to music and his rise to stardom began through their friendship. Belafonte began his career in New York City clubs as early as 1949. He made his debut recording only a year later.

His folk-pop fusion performances, which he started as a pop and jazz singer but later adapted to the world of rock, led him to achieve his first breakthrough with Calypso in 1956.

The album, which sold more than 1 million copies, featured “Day-O Banana Boat Song,” a classic that was inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame 2009

Harry Belafonte, an American actor and musician from the 1950s. | Source: Getty Images

Belafonte is more than a musician. He used his platform as an activist to fight injustices and oppression.

Inspiring was his support for the civil right movement and passion towards humanitarian causes. His pioneering role in the industry of entertainment for Black people was also inspiring. He became the first Black host to have a late-night television show in 1968.

Harry Belafonte performing at a March 4, 1987 event.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Belafonte won the Emmy Award for first-ever black winner in 1960. In his entire life, Belafonte used his platform as a way to promote the voices and issues of marginalized peoples.

Belafonte, in spite of his achievements and fame, was an honest man who deeply loved his family. His memory will be cherished for many years.

Harry Belafonte accepts an award in Hollywood on November 8, 2014. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Belafonte, in his last years, continued to be generous, raising funds for The Gathering for Justice (an organization he started 18 years ago) on his 94th Birthday.

What was the Belafonte family like?

Harry Belafonte was married to three women in his life. Four children were born from his two first marriages.

In 1948, he married Marguerite Belafonte, an educator, with whom he had two daughters: Adrienne and Shari. The marriage fell apart and the couple separated in 1953.

Marguerite Belafonte in 1958 with her daughters.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Belafonte’s second marriage was to dancer Julie Robinson in 1957. They had two kids, Gina, and David. The couple spent nearly five decades together, before they divorced in 2004.

In his book “My Song : A Memoir,” the icon, who was then 77-years-old, wrote of the split. revealed:

I was angry, and felt trapped. But then again, this is how I always felt.

Julie Robinson with Harry Belafonte, Addis Abeba circa 1985.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Belafonte wed his third and last wife Pamela Frank four years later. She had two daughters, Sarah and Lindsey.

Belafonte remained secretive about their relationship, though she did accompany Frank at several social events over the course of their marriage. Frank died by her side on April 25th, 2023.

Harry Belefonte and his Pamela Frank attended an event in New York City on October 17, 2012. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Although he had no children with the third of his wives, he was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren: Rachel Blue Biesemeyer; Brian Biesemeyer; Maria Belafonte McCray; Sarafina Belafonte Amadeus Belafonte Mateo Frank Olive Scanga Zoe Frank.

What has the world said about Belafonte and his family?

Belafonte’s family released a statement expressing their grief over the loss of the legendary singer. For them, he wasn’t just a famous figure, but also a dad, grandfather and significant presence in their life.

Robinson was Belafonte’s ex-wife and third wife. According to the family, she is the singer’s “Sparring Partner “I have been married to David for over 50 years, and I am the mother of both his children David and Gina.”

They expressed deep sorrow and that they would miss their loved one terribly.

Belafonte’s daughter-in law wished him a happy birthday a month before he passed. The only person she could think of to thank for his existence was her daughter-in law. Father figureShe is a woman who has lived a life of “.

Then she said that all of this pales in comparison to the bond between Belafonte and her children. She then expressed her affection and love for him.

In a tribute, the legendary Oprah Winfrey called Belafonte a “trailblazer We all consider him a hero.” Winfrey thanked him also for his art, activism, music and contributions to civil rights.

