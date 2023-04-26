The MUSICIAN’S impressive career, and relationship with Carol Burnett has made him famous.

Brian Miller and the 90-year old comedy legend have been married for over two decades.

Brian Miller is Carol Burnett’s spouse.

Miller, a drummer who is also a member of the band The Lumineers. Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

According to the website, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra is composed of “approximately 80 players” who have a mix of international classically trained musicians and studio musicians.

It continues: “Many spend their days on Hollywood’s scoring stages. It might be surprising to learn that there is no overlap between the musicians of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra – another indicator that L.A. has a tremendous pool of musical talent.”

Miller, who was previously employed by the Hollywood Pantages Theatre as well as Hollywood Bowl as their personnel manager, is now a music consultant.

It also says that he has “assembled teams of musicians conductors and producer” for numerous significant events. This includes concerts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Hamilton and Waitress are on tour.

When did Carol Burnett and Brian Miller get married?

Miller and Burnett married in November 2001, after dating for several years.

People reported that they met in Long Beach. He was there for a performance.

While speaking about her husband — who is more than 20 years younger than her — the actress told People: “He’s funny and not easily intimidated.

As we age, our age gap narrows. You wouldn’t be able to communicate the same way if you married someone who was 20 years old and were in your 40s. [we do].”

People has also reported that two months had passed since the death of Burnett Hamilton’s daughter Carrie Hamilton.

Carol Burnett & Brian Miller: Do they have children?

Burnett and Miller have no children of their own.

Burnett has three daughters from her ex-husband Joe Hamilton. They are Carrie Hamilton and Erin Hamilton.

Carrie died of pneumonia in January 2002, as a result of lung cancer. She was born on 5 December 1963.

Burnett welcomed Jody, 56, 1967. Erin (54 years old) was born 1968. Erin also has 2 grandchildren.

Erin’s sons are Dylan Joseph Hamilton West, and Zachary Carlson.

Report by The PeopleMiller and Burnett gained temporary custody of Dylan during Erin’s battle with addiction in January 2020.