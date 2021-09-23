Masked Singer Season 6 LIVE – Judges & fans convinced Mother Nature is Tiffany Haddish & Skunk is Faith Evans

WHAT ARE THE RULES OF THE GAME?

The Masked Song contest is a secret competition where stars sing in elaborate costumes and hide their identities.

Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are all tasked with trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

Since its premier in 2019, American comedian, singer, rapper, instrumentalist, television presenter and actor Nick Cannon has been the host and even surprised the judges in season 5 when he was unveiled as Bulldog.

It has hosted a variety of celebrities, including Lil Wayne (Bob Saget), Jesse McCartney and Tony Hawk.