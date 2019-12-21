Dabangg 3 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Starts On A Fair Note!

Very sad news arrives for all movie lovers and Salman fans. The film is severely affected in most of the U.P., several parts of Bihar, in certain parts of North Carolina and certain parts of the rest of India. Due to the riots/bandh / Section 144, etc., people also stay inside.

It seems that Saturday will be severely affected now. This is also bad, since the main business of the film would have been Saturday and Sunday. Now it seems that the next 2-3 days the collections may be the weakest. Hopefully not! The truth is the only thing that God knows when the situation will be normal in these problem areas. The initial word of mouth of the theater audience is mixed!

We don’t want to look pessimistic, but the truth is that the business will be greatly affected. The first day business is affected by 15-20% according to commercial estimates and today could be more if we start at the beginning.

Dabangg 3 has opened to a low occupancy rate of 25% in the morning programs. The occupation is much better where there is no opposition and is in the region of 30-40%. However, let’s say in places like U.P it is 0-5%. That has reduced the general occupation to 20-25%.

Occupancy report for morning shows –

Saturday – 25% (Limited samples)

Friday – 25%

Dabangg 3 2nd day (Saturday) Box office collection report: Occupancy report

The film is witnessing an increase of more than 30% in occupancy in the morning shows, which means that when individual screens open today, it will take the average occupancy to a very high level. Also, early booking for Saturday is much better than Friday.

The movie should continue shooting until December 25 At least, since this is the longest holiday period a movie can get, but Good Newwz arrives on 27 and will take away a lot of Dabangg 3 screens.