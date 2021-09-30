Halsey Just Gifted Fans the Cutest Photos of Baby Ender Yet

Halsey Just Gifted Fans the Cutest Photos of Baby Ender Yet
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Halsey sure isn’t bad at celebrating birthdays!

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the “Without Me” singer turned 27 years young. While we know that Halsey planned a private celebration, the singer decided to surprise his fans with a special treat via Instagram.

While starting the day, the musician shared new photos of 2-month-old baby boy Ender. Spoiler alert! He is adorable.

“The best birthday gift there is,” Halsey wrote on Instagram while sharing two photos of their growing baby being held by screenwriter dad Alev Aydin. Ender’s outfit of day was provided by Mom. He was dressed in a brightly colored onesie with a blue beanie. It’s the perfect outfit for fall. “The angel,” One commenter wrote: Another added, “Sweet little Ender.” 

Ever since welcoming their first child with Alev in July, the “Colors” singer has been soaking up the joys of motherhood.

Latest News

Previous articleCorey Lewandowski, Trump Adviser, Is Accused of Sexual Harassment
Next articleJennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Outing With John C. Miller in NYC

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact