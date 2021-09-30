Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Outing With John C. Miller in NYC

“They are happy to see each other when they can,” the source continued. “He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first. They have both had a positive impact on each other.”

Jennifer herself told People that she’s content with the status quo, at least, for now. She said, “I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”

All in all, the mother of three has found that she’s happy on her own, telling the magazine that the coronavirus pandemic taught her how resilient she is.

“I’m okay when I’m in the house by myself. I’m okay when it’s just the kids and me. I’m okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really okay,” The actress shared the following.