Corey Lewandowski, Trump Adviser, Is Accused of Sexual Harassment

A donor to Donald J. Trump has accused the former president’s longtime political adviser Corey Lewandowski of making unwanted sexual advances and touching her inappropriately at a dinner in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The donor, Trashelle Odom, made the allegations about Mr. Lewandowski in a statement that was first reported on Wednesday by Politico and that was later provided to The New York Times.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” she said in the statement about the dinner. “I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable.”

Mrs. Odom and her husband, John Odom, an Idaho businessman, were among a small group of people at the dinner at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, part of an event held by the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which focuses on fighting drug addiction. Mrs. Odom sat next to Mr. Lewandowski, who leads Mr. Trump’s super PAC. At the event, she said in the statement, Mr. Lewandowski “bragged multiple times about how powerful he is” and “claimed he controls the former president.”