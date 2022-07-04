Halsey Had Three Miscarriages in His Past, Says “Abortion Saved My Life”

Halsey continued, “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

Medical terms for miscarriages—used in billingAnd insurance claims—include “spontaneous abortions,” “missed abortions” and “incomplete abortions,”According to National Library of Medicine.

If the patient does not pass an unsuccessful pregnancy naturally, they may be made to wait longer, take pills to try to speed along the process or undergo a surgical procedure with or without sedation. The latter two methods are also typically used in elective abortions of successful pregnancies.

“My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his,”Halsey wrote. “Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”