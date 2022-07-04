Viral TikTok Trend: Minions Lovers See The Movie in Suits. Universal Responds

Many young people plan to go to the theatres in masse. 2022 New Release FilmIn a rather strange way. Over a decade has passed since the original release. Despicable MeThe new origin film will feature members of Gen Z, the original target of the franchise. The Rise of Gru the MinionsIn full suits, as part of a TikTok viral trend. Universal has since responded but some theaters aren’t happy.
The Minions franchise has spanned a good portion of Gen Z’s childhood years, and many young people in that age group are showing up in style to see The Rise of Gru the Minions. In a viral TikTok challenge, large groups of friends are flocking to theaters in full suits to see the film, and it’s quite the sight to behold. One TikTokYou can see dozens of young adults meeting up at the venue to film them:
@bill.hirst(opens in a new tab
♬Original sound – billh(opens in a new tab
It looks exactly like what I imagine a cult meeting looking like after prom night. Universal appears to love the look. They responded with a “job well done”Their website Twitter account. Here’s their heartfelt message of gratitude:
To everyone who shows up at @Minions in suits: We see you, and we love your presence. 🫶July 1, 2022
Universal is quite excited about this development. The Rise of Gru the MinionsIt is killing it at box officeWhile the film is geared towards children,Fans, however, are also fans of The Office), it’s making a killing off of former kids as well.
While the studio may be happy, theater managers seem less enthusiastic about the theme show. After police were called, one TikToker took part in the trend and was kicked out. See the video below to see how people dressed in suits are seen mingling at a front row seat of a theater.
@skydivingaubrey(Opens in new tab
♬ Ï CÖUNT MONEË – Twïzz(opens in a new tab
They weren’t the only participating group of moviegoers who were kicked out of the film, as another TikTok shows a large group of suit clad theater patrons getting kicked out by a theater manager. It’s worth a look:
@anikets520(opens in a new tab
♬Universal Fanfare – The Minions(Opens in a new tab
It is hard to believe that someone could manage just one file line. However, the TikToker did record a film with his phone so it’s possible! It’s safe to say that some theater managers are totally over the trend, though, with one even posting a warning that they will not be admitting anyone in “formal attire”To screenings Minions and the Rise of Gru:
literally 1984 pic.twitter.com/pC38RPicX0July 2, 2022
The Rise of Gru: Minions seems to be what you’d expect from a MinionsMovieJust with serious audience participation. Whether that’s a good or bad thing kind of depends on how well you can take a joke and how peaceful you like your theater experience. For those who prefer to stay out of the suits-clad crowd MinionsYou may want to grab all the sts together Subscribe to PeacockWhile you wait for the new film to arrive on the streaming platform, you can rewatch Minions.