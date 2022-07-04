Viral TikTok Trend: Minions Lovers See The Movie in Suits. Universal Responds

Many young people plan to go to the theatres in masse. 2022 New Release Film In a rather strange way. Over a decade has passed since the original release. Despicable MeThe new origin film will feature members of Gen Z, the original target of the franchise. The Rise of Gru the MinionsIn full suits, as part of a TikTok viral trend. Universal has since responded but some theaters aren’t happy.

The Minions franchise has spanned a good portion of Gen Z’s childhood years, and many young people in that age group are showing up in style to see The Rise of Gru the Minions. In a viral TikTok challenge, large groups of friends are flocking to theaters in full suits to see the film, and it’s quite the sight to behold. One TikTok You can see dozens of young adults meeting up at the venue to film them:

It looks exactly like what I imagine a cult meeting looking like after prom night. Universal appears to love the look. They responded with a “job well done”Their website Twitter account. Here’s their heartfelt message of gratitude:

To everyone who shows up at @Minions in suits: We see you, and we love your presence. 🫶July 1, 2022 More

Universal is quite excited about this development. The Rise of Gru the Minions It is killing it at box office While the film is geared towards children, Fans, however, are also fans of The Office ), it’s making a killing off of former kids as well.

While the studio may be happy, theater managers seem less enthusiastic about the theme show. After police were called, one TikToker took part in the trend and was kicked out. See the video below to see how people dressed in suits are seen mingling at a front row seat of a theater.

They weren’t the only participating group of moviegoers who were kicked out of the film, as another TikTok shows a large group of suit clad theater patrons getting kicked out by a theater manager. It’s worth a look:

It is hard to believe that someone could manage just one file line. However, the TikToker did record a film with his phone so it’s possible! It’s safe to say that some theater managers are totally over the trend, though, with one even posting a warning that they will not be admitting anyone in “formal attire”To screenings Minions and the Rise of Gru:

literally 1984 pic.twitter.com/pC38RPicX0July 2, 2022 More