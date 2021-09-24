Nordstrom introduces four new Latinx-founded brands

Nordstrom is expanding its assortment of Inclusive Beauty this month by introducing four new Latinx-founded brands to their lineup.

Costa Brazil and Joaquina Botanica were launched on Nordstrom.com this week. They also have new Latinx-founded brands Nopalera, Nopalera, and Vamigas. This launch was part of Latinx Heritage Month. This expansion is part of Nordstrom Beauty’s commitment to partnering with brands who share the same values of being accessible to all customers.

“Inclusive Beauty continues to be a priority at Nordstrom. We are excited to continue our commitment to the growth of Inclusive Beauty while generating strong partnerships with brands who support all communities of people,“ said Autumne West, Nordstrom‘s national beauty director. “We are honored to announce our latest additions, as they are brands that share our values and represent the customers we serve. With this initiative, we are hoping to give our customers a unique and immersive experience where they‘re discovering new brands.”

Inclusive Beauty launched in October 2020, with Black-founded brands including Babytress, Briogeo, Mantl, Epara and Beauty Bakerie. Nordstrom expanded the category in February 2021 with brands such as UOMA, Sienna Naturals and Brown Girl Jane. The Inclusive Beauty category is a permanent offering available on Nordstrom.com and Nordstrom stores.

Check out the four Latinx-founded brands added to Nordstrom’s Inclusive Beauty lineup down below:

Costa Brazil

Founded by Francisco Costa, the Costa Brazil beauty line was built on the simple belief that the spirit of beauty is inseparable from the earth‘s health. Costa is a Brazilian native, and the importance to protect the environment is deeply ingrained into his culture. He has demonstrated throughout his long career in fashion that beautiful design can be achieved in a sustainable and smart way.