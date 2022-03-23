Vin Diesel says he took a break socially when things got difficult, but is now sharing his feelings.

Like a lot of celebrities, Vin Diesel likes to use social media to keep his fans in the loop on what’s going on in both his professional and personal lives. However, it’s been a while since Diesel last threw something into the social media landscape, though he’s certainly not the only major figure in Hollywood who’s stepped away from such platforms for a spell. Now Diesel is back on the social media scene to explain why he’s been absent and share his feelings about the Fast & Furious franchise ending.

Vin Diesel had not posted anything on Instagram since February, when he shared a throwback photo of himself and his Fast & Furious costars Tyrese and Paul Walker. The Dominic Toretto actor stated that when people in the world suffer, he naturally pulls back from the shallow acts of social media. Many people want to know more about his state of mind, and Diesel agreed to share his entire message.

As we’ve know for a while, there are only two more movies left in the main Fast & FuriousFilm series. Yes, the entire franchise will continue with spinoffs such as Hobbs & Shaw 2 (though that project is a long ways off), but the saga that began with 2001’s The Fast and Furioushas arrived at the end of its journey. Vin Diesel has been thinking about this for a long time. “journey” that played a major role in turning him into a Hollywood star, and he’s thankful that Universal Pictures “committed”Diesel plans to give this film series a final two-part ending. Diesel hopes Diesel will ultimately make Fast & FuriousFans “proud”With how everything ends.

Social media can be exhausting if you’re not posting on a regular basis, so I don’t blame Vin Diesel for stepping away from it for roughly a month. There is so much going on in the world. We need to be focused on what we are doing. Fast & Furious 10He was likely due for a rest anyway. Hell, we don’t even know if Diesel will go back to posting semi-regularly or if it’ll be another long wait for his next post. Diesel fans will now be able to get an insight into Diesel’s current mental state.

Concerning Fast & Furious 10’s progress, the movie is in the middle of shooting, and Vin Diesel revealed last month that the cast and crew were rolling cameras in London. Details of the plot are still being kept secret, but Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson as well as Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris all expect to reprise their roles. Fast & Furious 10Jason Momoa will be playing one of these villains. Yesterday was also reported that Jason Momoa will play one of the villains. The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior is joining the cast in an undisclosed role. As he’s done fives times before, Justin Lin will be sitting in the director’s chair for Fast & Furious 10, and Chris Morgan resumed scriptwriting duties after sitting out F9 in favor of co-writing Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious 10Races into theaters May 19, 2023 Fast & Furious 11 doesn’t have a release date set yet. CinemaBlend is your source for information on these blockbuster movies and other upcoming movies.