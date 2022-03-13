Hailey Bieber Speaks Out After Suffering Blood Clot On Her Brain

Hailey Bieber had a serious health crisis last week. The model was admitted to hospital after suffering stroke-like symptoms. Justin Bieber’s wife A status update was sent to her followers by the author to let them know that she is back at home following her recovery from surgery. “very small”blood clot which caused her brain to be deficient in oxygen.

Hailey Bieber is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin. She was also the niece of Alec Baldwin. Instagram Stories She shared with her fans an update about what she described as a terrifying experience. Stroke-like SymptomsWhile having breakfast on Thursday, March 10. After having breakfast on Thursday, March 10, she went to the hospital. Doctors said that she had suffered from a blood clot which apparently deprived her brain and caused the symptoms. She said that the blood clot was cleared by her body and she was fully recovered within hours. She thanked all those who helped her and expressed concern.

Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! I am grateful to everyone who reached out with well wishes, concern, and for all of the love and support.

She didn’t go into detail about the symptoms that she had experienced, but that must have been terrifying for both her and husband Justin Bieber, who she said was having breakfast with her when the symptoms started. Hailey Bieber made a rapid recovery. Justin Bieber did not mention the hospitalization but paid tribute on Instagram to Hailey Bieber who he wed in 2018. “Can’t keep this one down,”With a variety of Emojis, including heart eyes smiley faces and prayer hands.

Hailey and Justin Bieber married in a New York City courthouse on September 2018, and had a second ceremony one year later. The couple frequently express their love via social media. Hailey and his mom were both honored by the pop star. Instagram last week for International Women’s Day, proclaiming that “every day is womens day.”

Hailey Bieber honored her husband at a recent ceremony. Post with a series of intimate photos in celebration of her husband’s birthday, saying, “there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.”Justin Bieber was 28 years old on March 1.

We love to see these lovey dovey posts, so hopefully there won’t be any further health scares that get in their way! See Hailey Bieber’s full Instagram post about the incident:

We’re so glad to hear that Hailey Bieber was able to recover from the blood clots in a matter of hours. Justin Bieber must have felt scared when she had to deal with those symptoms. Our hopes are for Hailey’s continued recovery and good health.