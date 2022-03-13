Micah Plath did not hold back for his 21st birthday bash

Micah Plath celebrated his 21st Birthday by getting together with family and friends for drinks and hijinks. A hilarious prank played on the birthday boy was hilariously shared by everyone who was invited via social media. A video clip was posted to his YouTube channel. Instagram, guests encouraged Micah to take a sniff of his cake, but Micah volunteered his brother Ethan Plath instead and pushed his bro’s face into the frosting. “I got him so good, they told me to smell my cake, but I’m aware of the consequences, and then Ethan walks in and fell for it,”Micah wrote the silly video.

Micah remained the star of his birthday bash, as evidenced by the videos and pics shared from the evening, including a photo Micah’s sister-in-law Olivia Plath posted on her Instagram StoryHer brother performing a handstand while she asked her followers to buy him shots. “thank you for being you!”Micah’s sister Moriah Plat wrote to her brother in a tribute post for his birthday. InstagramMicah was seen having a good time in a series videos. “TIME TO PARTYYYYY!!!”

In addition to pranks and partying during Micah’s celebration, many fans noticed there was filming equipment visible in some of the clips on social media, with a film crew lurking in the background. It looks pretty good. “Welcome to Plathville” fans may get to see Micah’s birthday shenanigans firsthand on the upcoming season of the hit TLC show.