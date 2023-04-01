Gwyneth Paltrow took the risk of Sanderson ski trial

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Although she was not able to testify, it is likely that the famed entrepreneur only saw a small risk for Goop and herself in the fight for her name.

Gwyneth Paltrow would rather face the trials and public scrutiny than settle a case involving a ski accident, which is what most celebrities do. Goop, her brand worth $430million could suffer from a public trial.

It took seven years to come to trial, eight days of testimony, and less than three hours for a jury in Park City, Utah, to determine that Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t at fault for a skiing collision in 2016. Instead, the jury found Terry Sanderson at 76, a former optometrist and Goop entrepreneur who had brought a $300,000.00 suit against Paltrow, was 100% responsible and owed Paltrow $1.

