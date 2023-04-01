Is Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant Justified Friends in Real Life?

FX’s “Justified” features Walton Goggins as Timothy Olyphant, who take on different aspects of law. Following his involvement in an unjustified but lethal shooting, Marshal Raylan Givens (Olyphant), loses his Miami job. However, the former Kentuckian finds himself relocated and fighting crime in his hometown — and at odds with one of his oldest friends, Boyd Crowder (Goggins). The actors, unlike their fictional characters, are real friends and don’t engage in any criminal behavior.

Olyphant told Esquire that “I love” him in a 2014 interview. He’s more than a great actor. [but] He is so passionate about his character. That’s exactly what you want. He’s more than just showing up and asking questions. Their close friendship was evident during an advertising campaign which allowed one fan to view the finale of “Justified” with its leads.

Goggins joked about how his friend talks too much. Olyphant retorted. “What is it like to be with Walt?” Olyphant Ask During the promotion. He’s always late. They had a great laugh during their promotion. This shows that Olyphant is more than just a good friend.