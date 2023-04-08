Rob Huebel turned down an audition for the role of Phil Dunphy

Movie industry professionals are not afraid to take risks with projects that have no guarantees of success. Studio gambles on films that are not a success (box-office, cult) or otherwise. Actors also place bets when auditioning for roles. Rob Huebel didn’t know what he was capable of when he auditioned to “Modern Family.”

Huebel explained to Vulture that “it’s difficult to imagine whether the show’s going to be done in such a manner that it’d be funny or really awful.” He said that there was a documentary-like aspect to the original show. The original concept also included a Dutch filmmaker running the camera, and it’s possible the pilot Huebel read included that character — one that creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd decided to abandon. Huebel was so mad at the pilot that he demanded his agent tell him off. My agent was not happy with me passing on the matter. Huebel stated that he wanted to make a call and pass aggressively. Fortunately, his agent didn’t do that, and Huebel enjoyed working on the show when he guest-starred in the Season 2 finale as Phil’s college nemesis Glen Whipple.

Huebel seems to have regrets. “I thought that they’re never going to make this series. They won’t make this show,” he stated. “So I didn’t even go in, and now it’s the biggest show in America, and I coulda had that speedboat that says ‘P****hound’ on the side of it.”