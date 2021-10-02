Avoid Blackout with NBCUniversal and YouTube TV Carriage Deals

NBCUniversal & YouTube TV reached a carriage deal one day after the last expired. This allows 14 NBCU networks not to go dark.

These companies had been at odds for a few days over a range of networks, including regional channels, the broadcast mothership and local stations. They reached an agreement late Thursday night to extend the deadline to reach a final deal.

As of now, no statements have been made. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available from the parties.

Peacock, the streaming service of NBCU, was a sticking point. YouTube refused to comply with this request due to concerns about user experience and the possibility of customers being charged twice for the same content.

YouTube TV has more than 3,000,000 subscribers, according to late-2020. YouTube TV is a heavily promoted internet-delivered TV service that was launched in 2004. YouTube TV is the No. 2 streaming TV bundle after Hulu + Live TV. YouTube, like other internet pay-TV providers, has had to increase its prices because programming costs have risen.

Programming at this time of the year has many ratings draws.Sunday Night Football NFL this week on NBC will feature Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the New England Patriots in Brady’s return to Foxboro, MA, where he quarterbacked the Patriots for 20 years. The show has been the top ratings draw in primetime for years, but this Sunday’s game could over-index even by the usual lofty standards of the timeslot.