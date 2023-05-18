The price and presale of (Gi)DLE Tour tickets for concerts in 2023

The sassy K-pop queens (G)I DLE will be performing in the U.S. during the concert leg 2023. Let’s take a look at how to buy (G)I-DLE tour tickets including presale information and price.

Queencard is the title song of (G-I-DLE’s) 2023 Comeback Album I Feel. The album surpassed 1 million in pre-orders by May 14 even before its release proving the K-pop act’s worldwide impact. They are now preparing for their second FREE-TY Tour where they will perform their classic songs such as Tomboy.

The presale for concert tickets in 2023 will begin on Wednesday, May 23rd at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The VIP Package and Official Platinum presales will follow the presale of the artists.

Tickets for the (G)I DLE Tour will start at $71 and can go as high as $281. From August 4, there will be six concerts in the U.S.

The VIP ticket price for this show starts at $281.

Fans begin the countdown of (G-I-DLE) tour

After the epic success of (G)I-DLE’s first tour, K-pop fans are hyped about the second season of (G)I-DLE’s tour.

An eager fan posted: “(G)I-DLE released another album full of bangers. We gonna need that Europe tour announcement.”

Another fan tweeted: Watching (G)I-DLE’s killing voice has confirmed that I will be in attendance at their tour this Summer.”

A third fan theorized: “why only now I realized they call the tour “I am free-ty” cause if you read it the way how Korean is pronounced, it sounds like “I am pretty”? By recognizing that you are PRETTY, you can be FREE of the expectations u put on yourself omg.”

