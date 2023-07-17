Zak Bagans vowed to never return after a Ghost Adventures location was so traumatizing.

Zak and his crew visited Bobby Mackey’s Music World for the first time during Season 1 in the show, specifically “Bobby Mackey’s Music World”. Bagans shared with the audience that it was already unsettling to go through an investigation and be in such a place, but things became even worse when they left. “So many incidents were occurring in my home that affected me.” Bagans remembered: “I was seeing shadow figures, dark ones, in my room. Things were thrown all around the house and friends were attacked.”

The 'Ghost Adventures' star went as far to liken his post-Bobby Mackey experience as living in a 'Paranormal Activity movie. The "Ghost Adventures'" veteran claimed the malicious forces that were targeting him and his fellow actor Aaron Goodwin took it to an individual level. This is why they got so upset. Bagans also mentions the positive side of going to places such as Bobby Mackey's, which is that it gives the team really solid evidence they can add to their portfolio.

Ghosthunting can be a scary experience. If you decide to go and see Bobby Mackey’s Music World for yourself, then you could end up being just as shocked as Zak.