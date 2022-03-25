Netflix subscribers will receive 3 more games for free in March

Netflix has been expanding its mobile game selection for subscribers over the past few months. Netflix Games was first launched on Android in November last year, before it moved to iOS a few days later. There were five games free at the time, with two of them based on Netflix’s original series. Stranger Things. The Netflix Games library now has 14 titles. More titles will be added in March.

Netflix Games adds three new titles to its March catalog

Netflix Games added three mobile titles to its library during March This is a True Story, Shatter RemasteredAnd Into The Dead: Unleashed. If you’re on Android, there’s a games row and a games tab in the Netflix app. There are two options to download the game directly from Netflix. There’s only a dedicated games row on iOS, but it will also let you select games to download.

This is a True Story

This is a True StoryFrosty Pop has released a new game. It’s the same team that made Bowling Ballers, Shooting Hoops, Krispee StreetYou can also find more Netflix games. This certainly appears to be the most emotional title they’ve released to date.

Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews. Catch poachers, survive windstorms, and even make friends with a goat! Adventure and insight await you at every turn as you search for water and marvel at Earth’s natural beauty.

This is a True StoryIt is now available on Google Play and in the App Store

Shatter Remastered

ShatterThe brick-breaking video game, originally launched on PlayStation 2 in 2009. PikPok gave the game a new look 13 years later. If you’re a fan of ArkanoidClone files, you should have this in your download queue.

Shatter Remastered is an retro-inspired brick-breaking video game. It combines classic action and unique twists with incredible boss battles. Shatter Remastered is widely recognized as the original brick-breaking game. It features many unique levels that are packed with powerful physics, power-ups, and special attacks. Easy to learn, but not easy to master.

Shatter RemasteredAvailable now Google PlayThe App Store.

Into the Dead 2 – Unleashed

PikPok is reviving its games, and the publisher is giving another one a new lease of life. Into the Dead 2.A zombie FPS, which was first released on mobile devices in 2017, and was later ported to Switch by Nintendo in 2019. It and its predecessor are both staples in mobile gaming.

In this ultimate runner/shooter combination, do whatever you can to save your family. This sequel to the zombie action game will keep you entertained. Into the DeadWhile traversing treacherous terrain, armed players will need to defend themselves against ever-increasing threats from zombies. Do what you can to survive in a world that is hostile to everyone. Maim, mow down, and eliminate the Dead – anything to keep moving. The game has many action-packed chapters and dozens of stages (i.e. Oil fields and military bases, hundreds of challenges (think: burning forests and frozen mountain tops), and players can unlock and improve melee weapons, firearms and explosives.

Into the Dead 2 – Unleashed Google Play and App Store will soon have it.

