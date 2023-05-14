Hannah Spearritt, S Club 7, visits theme park for first time since Paul Cattermole’s death

Hannah Spearritt of S CLUB 7, who was sadly killed by her ex-lover, bandmate Paul Cattermole in a tragic accident on December 31, enjoyed yesterday’s family outing to an amusement park.

She went with Adam Thomas, her partner and fitness instructor, and their daughters Tea and Tora to Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

Hannah Spearritt at Chessington World of Adventures Resort

2

Hannah Spearritt, Chessington World of Adventures ResortPlease credit: J Hordle/Inhouse Images for this handout.
Hannah with partner Adam Thomas and daughters Tea and Tora

2

Hannah Thomas with her partner Adam Thomas. Tea and Tora are also present.Please credit: J Hordle/Inhouse Images for this handout.

They visited the resort’s new World of Jumanji today, ahead of the world’s first Jumanji themed land opening on Monday.

Danny Jones and Michelle Gibson were also among the celebs that attended this sneak preview at Chessington in Greater London.

Michelle Heaton, her kids and other people were seen flying.

Hannah, who was a member of the band Paul Cattermole and died in December, paid tribute last month to Paul Cattermole as her first true love.

Central Recorder quoted her as saying: “He’s my first lover.”

Paul is my first real love.

She added: “I have these moments where I don’t quite believe that it’s real.

“I still can’t believe I will never see him again.

“It’s all the more tragic because he was looking forward to the tour the most out of all of us.

The only thing he wanted was to relax and have some fun.

