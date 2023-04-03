Gracie Abrams adds Taylor Swift’s surprise Clean to Eras Tour setlist

Taylor Swift has surprised fans on the Eras Tour by switching up the setlist – and her most recent additions, Clean and Death by A Thousand Cuts, has sent fans spinning.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in North America is just over a month old and it is already proving to be one of the most unpredictable ventures she has ever undertaken.

The show’s 10 acts are a continuation of the tour theme. They largely represent the 10 albums Taylor has produced over the years. However, the penultimate acts change things up as they are reserved for two unexpected songs. The two songs performed will be revealed on the night and are often fan-favorites pulled from Taylor’s music archive.

The latest song to be added to the ‘surprise songs’ pool is Clean, taken from 1989 (Deluxe).

Taylor Swift revives Clean during Eras Tour

Clean might be a song from a deluxe CD that is not well-known by all Swifties. On Saturday, April 1, Taylor Swift introduced Clean as one of the surprise songs at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Taylor herself sat down and played the piano song to the stadium’s astonishment.

Since the Reputation tour (2018), this was Taylor Swift’s first Clean performance. Taylor also performed this song live for the first-time since 2015.

Death By A Thousand Cuts was the other surprise addition to this set, which is taken from Lover (2018).

Taylor dedicates Clean for Gracie Abrams

Taylor Swift has given some support acts to the Eras Tour, where she performed surprise songs.

At AT&T Stadium on April 1 and 2, Gracie Abrams appeared as a support act, as did Beabadoobee. Taylor dedicated Clean for Gracie. “I texted her and she was like ‘I’m so excited for the tour’… and I was like, ‘Oh by the way, I do an acoustic set’ and she was like ‘*Gasp* Would you play Clean?’,” Taylor explained.

Gracie has joined the Eras Tour to perform 30 shows in the US after the release of her studio album.

Which other surprises songs did Taylor Swift perform on Eras Tour?”

Taylor Swift already has a number of surprises songs, seven performances in and three venues down on the Eras Tour. Below are links to all the songs and the dates that they were performed.

Glendale (Mar 17) – Mirrorball and Tim McGraw

Glendale (Mar 18) – This Is Me Trying and State Of Grace

Las Vegas (Mar 24) – Our Song and Snow On The Beach

Las Vegas (Mar 25) – Cowboy Like Me and White Horse

Arlington (Mar 31) – Sad Beautiful Tragic and Ours

Arlington (Apr 1) – Death By A Thousand Cuts and Clean

