We learn more about Tellis as he is presented in Succession’s debut episode.

Jesse Armstrong’s drama series returns to HBO for its fourth season this spring. As the tension between Roy children and father grows, viewers are thrown back into Waystar Royco’s drama.

On the children’s side is newcomer Tellis, a financier helping them with their latest business venture. Let’s find out about the new actor joining the cast of Succession.

Tellis is who in Succession

Kevin Changaris, Tellis’s actor and writer joins Succession season 4. Changaris is an actor, director, writer, and producer. He was born July 1, 1992. From San Diego, California, he is a native.

Changaris’ acting debut was over a decade ago in Shadows, a 2012 short. He would be cast in a minor role on Scandal’s first episode a year later.

Changaris was a star in several short movies and TV shows throughout his 20s. In his 20s, Changaris starred in a few short films and TV episodes. But, last year, he began to play roles in larger projects such as Hacks or The Beta Test.

Kevin Changaris has been a star in several Marvel films

Kevin Changaris was a part of many Marvel movies over the years.

Changaris starred as Fred Wells in the Agent Carter episode “Smoke & Mirrors” back in 2016. In 2016, Changaris starred as Fred Wells in Agent Carter’s episode “Smoke & Mirrors”. The following year, he was cast to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Pete is one of the guards who was escorting Everett Ross before he was rescued by Okoye in 2025.

Check out the Succession Season 4 cast!

Kevin Changaris and several other actors are joining the cast of Succession’s fourth season. Here are the Succession cast members:

Annabeth Gish

Adam Godley

Ava Eisenson

Charlotte McKee

Cynthia Mace

Eili Harboe

Emily Davidson

Francesca Root-Dodson

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Revell Carpenter

Schuyler Girion

You can watch all the new Succession Sundays episodes on HBO Max or Sky Atlantic in the USA.

