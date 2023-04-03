Murder Mystery 2 provides the Spitzes another puzzle case to solve. But who is the murderer at the heart of this investigation?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Murder Mystery 2*

After uncovering the perpetrator behind Malcolm Quince’s murder in the first film, Nick and Audrey Spitz are back on Netflix for another globe-trotting adventure in Murder Mystery 2 as they are dragged into another case.

This time, however, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s characters are forced to deal with a case closer to home in Murder Mystery 2 as their friend Vikram the Maharajah is kidnapped and his bodyguard is murdered, leaving them pondering the identity of the killer.

Murder Mystery 2: This is the case

This sequel to Murder Mystery continues the story 4 years later. Nick (and Audrey) now run their own private investigative agency.

Murder Mystery 2’s plot is kicked into gear when the Spitzes are invited to the wedding of their friend from the first movie, Vikram the Maharajah, who is about to marry a woman from Paris on his luxurious private island.

The wedding doesn’t go to plan, however, as the Maharajah is kidnapped during the ceremony and his new bodyguard, Louis, is killed, which leaves every guest in attendance, including the bride herself, a suspect.

Nick and Audrey quickly set about investigating the incident and are joined shortly afterwards by Mark Strong’s Colonel Miller, an ex-MI6 hostage negotiator, who has even written a book about his experiences that Audrey is a big fan of.

Murder Mystery 2: Who’s the murderer?

Saira, the Maharajah’s own sister, is the perpetrator in Murder Mystery 2.

After making a comment about how she smeared her henna tattoo in all the chaos at the Eiffel Tower, the dramatic moment comes in the last moments.

Audrey, who knows a thing of two about dyes thanks to her time as a hairdresser, knows that the henna can’t have been smudged that night as it’s been a few days since it was applied on the day of the wedding.

It’s at this moment that Audrey realizes that the stain she saw on the elephant handler’s robe wasn’t blood as she first suspected, rather it was henna dye as Saira was the shady figure who tried to burn the robe.

Saira killed her brother because she felt jealous about him getting the family business from their parents. Despite her being the smarter of the pair,

It also comes to light during this confrontation that she was responsible for another attempt on Vikram’s life that took place in Mumbai before the events of the film and saw Colonel Ulenga lose an arm by taking a bullet for the Maharajah.

Miller was her hire to kidnap and imprison the Maharajah

Saira was planning to kill the Maharajah. However, Colonel Miller and his men were the ones who orchestrated the kidnapping. The ransom money would have been paid to them.

Before Saira’s revealed as the mastermind of the whole plan, Nick manages to piece together the complexities of the case and works out that Miller must have been behind the kidnapping after having read his book and learning about his mindset and operating methods.

Nick realizes that the kidnapper would not risk losing the ransom money and so he isn’t fazed as the bomb timer attached to Vikram ticks down.

Nick calls Miller’s bluff but Miller eventually reveals himself to Nick. Also, we learn that Miller was a former MI6 agent who feigned his death in the car explosion earlier to throw the Spitzes off the trail.

