Gordon Ramsay Says Greek Food Is Better Than Italian

Gordon Ramsay shocked celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo when he said Greek food is better than Italian.

Ramsay and D’Acampo debated the two cuisines on their new show, “Gordon, Gino, & Fred Go Greek.”

“Greece never gets the look-in that France has or the Italians,” Ramsay said during the episode.

It’s clear that Italian and Greek food are the two most loved cuisines in the world.

But Gordon Ramsay revealed that he has a clear favorite between the two during the premiere of his new UK series, “Gordon, Gino, & Fred Go Greek.”

During the episode, which aired on ITV on Monday, Ramsay discussed Greek cuisine as he sailed around Crete with Italian celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and restaurateur Fred Sirieix.

D’Acampo stared in disbelief at Ramsay for a second, before pouring his champagne down to discuss the Michelin-starred chef.

“No, you’re not serious,” He said.

As Ramsay laughed, D’Acampo turned to Sirieix — hoping to find an ally.





Gino D’Acampo, celebrity chef and star of Celebrity Chef Gino, couldn’t believe Ramsay preferred Greek cuisine to Italian.



“Say something, say something!” he exclaimed.

Sirieix however made it clear that Sirieix was on Ramsay’s side.

“The thing is, in Crete for example, this is one place in the world where people live up to 90, 100 years old,” D’Acampo, he said. “And that’s because of the food and the climate.”

D’Acampo went on to say that the Italian diet is “one of the most famous diets in the world.”





D’Acampo and Ramsay debate Italian and Greek cuisine.



“People are living many, many years,” he added.

“They live longer here in Greece,” Ramsay responded.

It’s not the first time that an Italian celebrity chef has upset someone in recent weeks.

It's not the first time that an Italian celebrity chef has upset someone in recent weeks.