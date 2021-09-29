Fan-Made Robot Girl TikTok Video Goes Viral, Sparks Meme

“Squid Game,” a Korean-language Netflix original, has inspired a flood of memes online.

A fan-made animation of the show’s “red light, green light” girl reached over 45 million views.

The clip is being edited by fans to add K-pop tracks or other songs.



Netflix

‘s “Squid Game” has made a huge splash on social media, with memes about the show taking over TikTok. Now, a fan’s animated video of the show’s “red light, green light” animatronic girl dancing has become a meme of its own, with K-pop fans editing their favorite artists’ songs over the clip.

“Squid Game” This Netflix original series aired on September 17. The show is set in South Korea and follows a group that enters a survival game where they compete in games for children’s prizes. There’s a twist, though — if they fail a game, they’ll be killed.

The show is on track to become Netflix’s biggest non-English language series of all time, if not the platform’s most-viewed original series ever, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at the annual Code Conference on Monday.

A TikTok video posted by user @punyaibenk shows the animatronic girl from the series’ first episode who presides over a game of a mugunghwa kochi pieotsumnida (무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다), a Korean game similar to “red light, green light” in which players stop and go at someone’s command, waving her arms and dancing.

The post includes several hashtags (#3danimation and #blender3d) that suggest it’s an original animation, referencing the 3D animation software Blender.

This video was uploaded on September 25, and has been viewed over 45 million times on TikTok. It’s since spread to Twitter, where people — mostly accounts that appear to be run by K-pop fans — are editing songs from their favorite artists over a cropped version of @punyaibenk’s TikTok.

It is not clear where exactly the meme originated on Twitter. Reposts of @punyaibenk’s video crossed over to Twitter on September 25, and meme iterations of it began to circulate on Sunday, a day after it was originally posted. Now, people are uploading videos overlaying K-pop music like Girls’ Generation and EXO over a cropped version.

—& VIVI ⸰ 𖥔 ͙ࣳ (@vivinfluence) September 28, 2021

The meme has spread out of K-pop fandom as well, with people layering other tracks like “La Jeune Fille en Feu” (from the French film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) over the clip.

—in my garance marillier phase (@womansbathtube) September 28, 2021

The animatronic girl has become one of the most iconic images from the show, appearing in a marketing exhibit for the show at Itaewon Station in Seoul, South Korea, a mall in Manila, the Phillippines, and in countless memes online.

The first season of “Squid Game” is currently available to stream on Netflix.

More stories are available at Insider’s Digital Culture desk.