Dancing With The Stars Updates: Cody Rigsby Dishes On His Future With Cheryl Burke

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will survive to dance another week.

The couple had no choice but to quarantine during the September 27 episode of Dancing With The Stars after Cheryl Burke revealed she tested positive for COVID-19. Cody Rigsby also was asked to leave the show due to her increased caution. However, both were in the ballroom in spirit — and through webcam.

But how exactly did the judges give them a score if they couldn’t compete?

Judges reviewed a recording of Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke’s routine this week.

Luckily for the contestants, camera crews are in virtually every rehearsal to gather footage for the prerecorded packages that play during episodes. They recorded Cody and Cheryl in their full routine ahead of the September 27 episode. There weren’t any glamorous costumes, but it was enough for the judges to give the pair a fair score. This week, Cody and Cheryl were awarded a 24/10 score for their routine.

If you didn’t get a chance to see that yet, you could watch it here:

One can only imagine how spectacular the routine would have been if they could perform it live on stage for the audience.

Now that the pair has made it to week two, what will happen?

So what’s next for the pair? They recently discussed the difficult situation on Cheryl’s podcast and Pretty Messed Up.

Cody Rigsby is hopeful that Cheryl Burke will make a full recovery. But he honestly felt a little disappointed he wasn’t able to compete. DWTS brought in two new pros this season for exactly this reason. Many believed he would partner with Sofia Ghavami after Cheryl was positive. But that didn’t happen.

“All these people who make decisions that are way above our pay grade were like, not so fast. That’s not going to happen, and we can’t have you in the ballroom,” Cody admitted on the podcast. “I’ve tested negative. Every test that I’ve had for the past three weeks has been negative. I wouldn’t have a mask if I were performing, so I think that’s also a big factor.”

“Do I wish that instead, I got to perform with a sub instead of our rehearsal footage? Yes, of course,” According to the fitness blogger, “We had worked on it, you had worked on it with me. I took all those notes you had given me, came to the hotel room, mentally went through it. I was running through it on Sunday because I didn’t know what was going to happen, and there were all these little details and textures that I wanted to really perform. And how fierce was our costume? It was like, this fierce black floral print, and I was so excited for it.” The costumes were unfortunately not visible to the viewers. But there’s always a chance they will be used in the future.

Britt Stewart and Martin Kove left the competition on September 27 after receiving low scores for two consecutive weeks. Are you positive that Cody and Cheryl will be given another chance? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite stars!