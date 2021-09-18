Google Street View biker’s blunder ends badly as he refuses to get out of the way of driver

Google Street View biker's blunder ends badly as he refuses to get out of the way of driver
By Brandon Pitt
A BIZARRE Google Street View video shows what appears to be a biker refusing to get out of the way of a driver mapping the area – with a very strange ending.

The seven-second video was posted to Reddit and the internet is trying to make sense of it. 

A Reddit user called u/RhyaanB uploaded the video, showing a laptop with the Google Street View of the biker trailed by the driver.

The video is titled “You don’t mess with Google maps’ drivers.”

The clip starts with a man riding a bike on a street, which one user claimed is located in Brooklyn, New York.

A user said: “It’s in Brooklyn you can search Assembly Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11205 and go to the very beginning of the road at junction of Paulding St.”

Another user added that the location was the “Brooklyn Navy Yard.”

“It’s also important to note that Google Street view cars are not usually allowed inside naval shipyards so someone inside the shipyard must’ve done this themselves.

“On mobile, it says the street view was made by an individual called Loosii Ninjas.”

The video proceeds with the man driving down the road while occasionally looking back at the driver that’s behind him. In the clip, the driver is not visible.

‘ACTION THRILLER MOVIE’

Three seconds into the clip, the biker appears to be riding his bike backward.

One commenter said: “Am I tripping or does the 7th and 8th frame show him in the opposite direction?”

Another wrote: “In two of the snips he is riding on the scooter reverse cowgirl.”

Towards the end of the clip, the biker approaches a building garage labeled “FULLSTACK” before he appears to fall off his bike.

His bike hits a marked “X” on the street, and his body crashes in front a mini tunnel. 

The clip ends with the man running through the tunnel looking back at the car behind him.

Reddit users are trying to put the puzzle pieces together and figure out what’s happening.

A user wrote: “So crazy. I don’t understand what’s happened.” 

Another wrote: “What the f*** was that?” 

“Google Maps is making an action thriller movie.”

