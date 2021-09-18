General Hospital Season 58 GH Spoilers Laura Wright Teases Nuptials Drama!

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates tease that Laura Wright’s alter ego, Carly Corinthos will officially become Carly Corinthos Morgan soon. The actress implied that her character will be exchanging wedding vows with Jason Morgan, Steve Burton. But will their mob wedding end with success? Or is there something worse in store?

General Hospital Spoilers – Carly Corinthos’s Fears Put to Rest

Wright explained that Carly’s fears were finally put to rest after having a serious and honest conversation with Jason. At that time, it finally sank in that they’re getting married. She’s letting herself be happy with her upcoming nuptials. She doesn’t want to think that it’s too early for her to remarry.

Carly shared that Carly relies on her team to make the wedding a success. They’ve upped their security and everything’s in place for their big day.

GH Spoilers – Will Sonny Corinthos Appear During Their Wedding?

But things won’t be smooth sailing as she expected. Aside from the brewing mafia tension, Carly won’t be happy because she’ll eventually discover that her late husband, Sonny, isn’t dead after all. With all the spoilers out there, fans are starting to wonder if Sonny will return just in time for Carly and Jason’s wedding.

The actress said, “This is what you’re waiting for. Even the people who have complained about the storyline or the people who have been frustrated — ‘Oh my God, Sonny, Sonny, Sonny!’ —“

“This is what you’ve been waiting for. Every long soap storyline has its climax and it has a huge explosion ending. This is it!” she continued.

General Hospital – Fans React To Carly Corinthos And Jason Morgan’s Storyline

But not all fans were happy with her new storyline. She knows this, but she hopes viewers will be open to her new storyline. In an interview with Maurice Benard on his State of Mind show, the actress opened up about it.

Wright said that many people are “not kindly freaking out about the Carly-Jason thing.” However, she also suggested that fast-forwarding was to blame since viewers were unable to see how their relationship grew. Wright may have asked fans to be open-minded, but many people just want the storyline to end right away.

Carly and Jason are currently preparing for their wedding. As for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), he’ll be risking his life as The Tan-O bar catches fire. He’ll decide to rush inside the bar even if it’s on fire just to save Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy).