Untitled sequel to blockbuster 2021 Godzilla Vs KongScreen Queensland, the government agency, has confirmed that the camera will be set up to film in Queensland, Australia. Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced that cameras will be rolling in Queensland and the southeast later this year for the Legendary image, which will be the fifth part of its Monsterverse franchise.

However, details about the sequel remain secret. Godzilla Vs KongDeadline reported last year that Adam Wingard, director, said that he would “absolutely love to continue”The franchise. He concluded, “The clear starting point we teed up (in GVK), exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level.”

Screen Queensland reports that the film will bring an economic boost to the region of A$79.2M ($58.6M). It will also create 505 jobs in the local cast and crew. There are also opportunities for 750 extras.

Legendary/Warner Bros’ Godzilla Vs KongPreviously shot in Queensland, and earned over $468M worldwide. Prior to GVK, 2017’s Kong Skull IslandYou can also open a shop in the area. Eric McLeod, producer, commented. “The highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience. The Federal government’s support has always been critical to our success in achieving a high level of filmmaking and an unparalleled audience experience.”

Added Palaszczuk, “The production is expected to inject more than double the $36.5 million that Godzilla Vs Kong brought to the state and is a welcome boost to our economy as we recover from the impacts of the global pandemic and southeast Queensland flooding events. These types of productions benefit our screen industry, deliver local jobs and provide a welcome boost to our small businesses and communities in and around our production sites.”

Queensland has grown to be a more popular destination for international productions ever since 2015’s creation of the Production Attraction Strategy. Recently, NBC series have been shot there. Young Rock, Peacock’s Joe Vs Carole, Ron Howard’s MGM feature Thirteen Lives, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Netflix’s Spiderhead and Universal’s George Clooney/Julia Roberts romcom Paradise Tickets. Currently filming are Disney+’s Nautilus and season two of Tim Minchin’s Foxtel series Right.