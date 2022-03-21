Every Time Kelly Clarkson & Snoop Dogg Proved They’re the Best Hosts

Let NBC’s new series introduce you to the dynamic duo that you never knew you wanted: Kelly ClarksonAnd Snoop Dogg.

They’re set to host the new live reality competition show American Song ContestWe’re excited to see these stars lead the charge.

After all, Kelly and Snoop are both well-qualified for the gig. The “Stronger” musician has been On both sides of a singing competition series—first as a contestant (and eventual winner!) on American IdolLater, as a judge The Voice—plus she’s already the host of very own talk show. Snoop also has a lot of experience hosting. The Joker’s WildTo Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Put simply, the pair is perfect for the job—but you don’t have to take our word for it. We’ve collected the best hosting moments of Kelly and Snoop over the years.