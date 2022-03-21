Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatically captured footage from the Netherlands shows how a hero goat saved a chicken almost certain death from a hawk attack.

A CCTV camera from a Gelderland farm shows a goshawk flying down and latching onto an unaware chicken. Both birds flail about for a few seconds, with the hawk clearly being the more powerful of the two.

A rooster then attempts to save his farmyard friend, but is unable to defeat the bird of prey. Miraculously, Bruin, a goat from nearby, charges over and forces the hawk to flee. “empty taloned”?

According to reports, the incident occurred on September 5th. The chicken was left with minor injuries.

Beets, a 59-year old Dutch farmer, claimed that other animals rallied and nursed the chicken to health, further demonstrating the apparent unity among the animals at the Dutch farm.

Beets stated this to SWNS: “I was so proud of the rooster and the goat jumping in to defend our chicken. I was also very relieved that the chicken survived.”

Amazingly, Beets has revealed that this isn’t the first time that something like this has happened on his farm. It seems that other goats and turkeys have also jumped to the defense of chickens after being attacked by birds.

“In the seven years I have lived here, it’s the third attack on our chickens”The farmer was surprised to see it. “This was the second from a goshawk and the other was a buzzard.”

He also added: “I grew up with a deep respect for nature and have worked in environmental jobs and in nature conservation all my life. We try to facilitate nature as much as possible.”

It would appear that life for a chicken is never dull and full of peril on this particular farm but thankfully for them, they’ve got some backup. You would never have thought farmyard animals could be this badass.

