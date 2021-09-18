GMB’s Kate Garraway shut down as Emma Raducanu dismisses Vogue cover speculation

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway was shut down by Emma Raducanu who was stunned when asked about a rumoured Vogue cover conversation that didn’t happen, following a “meeting” with Anna Wintour.

Emma Raducanu, the US Open champion, was featured on Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard hosted the show as the young star talked about her US Open win.

The 18-year old tennis champion admitted that she was still shocked by her win, but was stunned when Kate asked her a question.







Kate asked the young star if the rumours about her being asked to star on the cover of Vogue Magazine following her appearance at the Met Gala were true before a startled Emma denied the claims.

Kate said: “On the flight back I understand that you were on the same flight as Anna Wintour, the famous [Editor-in-Chief] of Vogue.

“She there and then offered you the cover of Vogue – there must be so many moments like that which make you think, ‘Wow my life has changed.'”







Emma looked stunned as Kate asked about the apparent encounter with the famous Vogue editor.

She replied: “I actually didn’t know Anna Wintour was on my flight, that didn’t happen.”

Kate quickly responded: “That’s the other thing you’re going to have to get used to, lots of people attributing things to you that aren’t true.”

“It’s going to be a whirlwind of rumour and excitement but if she did want it would you do it?”







“Well I’m not sure if it’ll happen,” Emma explained, “but I’d of course do it. I’ve not heard of anything like that, to be honest.”

“Let’s talk about the Met Gala,” Ben said in a bid to move away from the topic of the encounter that didn’t happen.

“It’s such an extraordinary event. It’s the first time it was back post-pandemic and one of those events on the world fashion calendar that is held up globally.”







“What was it like when they invited you? Did you have a dress ready prepared because you looked so stunning? That whole experience, what was that like for you?”

Emma responded: “I had no idea I was going I found out the night before. It was obviously amazing I was so grateful to get the opportunity to go.

“It’s such a great artistic event and everything was set in place perfectly – the performances were amazing to watch live and I had an amazing time there.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.

