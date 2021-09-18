Daughtry Set to Drop First Album Without Major Record Label (Exclusive)!!

Chris Daughtry and the rest of the band members of Daughtry are set to release their first studio album without a major record label, and the success of their two singles from their Dearly Beloved album, “World On Fire” and “Heavy Is The Crown” are already proving its success. Daughtry, currently ranked third in the streaming chart, is enjoying their best year since 2010. It’s easy to attribute this success to Daughtry’s own record label DOGTREE Records. PopCulture.com interviewed Daughtry to discuss the freedom and the differences between this album and the others.

“Oh my God, I think everything,” Daughtry gushed when he was asked what separates Dearly Beloved from the other five studio albums the band has pushed out. “One, it’s the first record that I’ve done independently without a major record label, and with that comes a lot of freedom. It also comes with a lot of responsibility.” He noted how involved he was in all aspects of making the album. He also said that he felt able to go back to making music with lyrics he believed in, after he had shut out all the voices telling him what he should do.

“This was different. I didn’t have all these different voices telling me, ‘Well, in order to get on the radio,’ ‘You need to be sounding like this,’ or ‘You need to be seeing what this band is doing,'” he said. “I kind of shut all that out and listened to the most important voice, which was my own. And, I think not being on tour certainly helped me to hear that more and not being able to escape and get into all the craziness of road life. I was able to kind of sit with myself and really cultivate a vision.”

Daughtry also noted that, while he loved all the previous albums, there were songs that he did not personally connect with. Instead, it was more of the labels’ idea to add and remove music from each album. This made Daughtry feel that the album he thought was perfect, but didn’t really include songs that he felt personally attached to. Daughtry’s latest album has been released and the band is currently on the road for their Dearly Beloved Tour, which will start November 2nd in Cincinnati.