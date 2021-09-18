‘LPBW’ Ember Roloff Gets Insane Photobombed On Auspicious Day

LPBW star Ember Roloff had a very special day recently. But when her mom Audrey Roloff snapped a few pictures, fans realized that the big day wasn’t only about Ember. Someone has clearly photobombed Ember in the background of these photos. So what was Ember celebrating? And who sneaked into her pictures?

Audrey Roloff shares Ember’s big news.

Audrey shared her excitement about Ember’s school start in an Instagram post. The mom proudly wrote, “First day of preschool today for Ember girl!🥳 Excitement was at an all time high in our house this morning!”

Ember is standing on the front porch wearing a pink dress with her hair in braids. She’s wearing cowgirl boots and a backpack too. In the photos, she’s holding up a sign that reads, “Ember’s first day of preschool – Age 4 – 9.14.21”

In the photos, Ember is smiling and looks very excited about her big day. It doesn’t seem like she’s nervous about the day ahead. Fans shared their wishes for Ember’s first day at school and expressed their satisfaction. Hopefully, Audrey will share another update about Ember’s first week of preschool soon.

LPBW fans adore Ember Roloff’s photobomber.

Also in her post, Audrey pointed out that Ember was photobombed. She wrote, “Peep Bode in the window😂” Behind Ember, you can see her one-year-old little brother Bode peeking through the window as his sister posed for the pictures. His cheeks are press against the window. Audrey reveals that she “didn’t notice at first and then was cracking up.”

It looks like Bode just wanted to be a part of the action. After all, his sister heading to school for the first time caught his parents’ attention.

Fans are talking about Ember Roloff, the adorable photobomber in the comments. Fellow reality TV star Jamie Otis writes, “It’s little brothers Scrunched up face in the window behind her that does it for me!👏😂❤️”

Someone else chimes in, “Oh my gosh your little boy in the window is amazing 😂” Another LPBW fan adds, “How perfect is that first pic though! 😍 he wanted to know what’s goin on 😂”

So, what do you think of LPBW star Ember Roloff’s first day of school photos? Isn’t it adorable? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.