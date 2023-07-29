GMA’s Amy Robach’s ex-stepson Nate Shue gazes into a dark, dreary and foreboding sky as part of a disturbing new video.

Nathaniel Shue – aka Nate – the former stepson of Amy Robach from GOOD Morning, America, is now posting a half-naked picture to his social media page.

In his Instagram Stories, Nate posted a picture of himself in his natural state looking into the distance.

5 GMA alum Amy Robach’s former step-son Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Shue has shared yet another mysterious post on social media. Credit: Getty

5 Nate looked forward from the balcony that he was standing on / nathanielshue

A 26-year old man posed while holding one hand against the railing of a balcony and staring at something in front of him.

Nate’s muscles and tattoos were visible on Nate’s arms because of the way he gripped his balustrade.

He was positioned facing forward but he tipped his shoulders back to show off his tattooed abs and shoulder tattoo, which is located just above his armpit.

Nate had a chiseled jawline with a high cheekbone.

Nate left the caption of his photo to interpretation.

Andrew Shue’s 56-year-old son is known to post cryptic messages on social media.

In January, the post was about his strange family after he learned of the affair.

The snippet was from the 2004 romance film, The Notebook, showing leads Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling having a serious conversation.

Entertainment’s most read articles

Rachel, the actress who played Allie’s mother in the film, voiced her dissatisfaction to Ryan’s character Noah about her.

“My mother’s rudeness is unbearable.” They don’t seem to be paying any attention at all. It’s not important. Allie began to rant before Noah interrupted her.

Noah grabbed his face and told her “I really love you.” Okay?” Allie replied, “Okay.”

You Can Fall From Grace

Nate didn’t provide any context as to why he posted the clip, though it came as Amy’s, 50, cheating scandal with her co-host, TJ Holmes, 45, continued to make headlines.

Amy and TJ’s alleged affair has been leaked.DailyMail.comThe month of November is a great time to get ready for the holidays.

Pictures obtained by this outlet show the two co-anchors drinking in a New York City pub on Tuesday, November 10.

Both were also spotted apparently hanging out at their respective Manhattan apartments.

The pair, who began anchoring GMA3 in 2020, reportedly headed to upstate New York on November 11 for a weekend getaway at a cottage two weeks before Thanksgiving.

MESSY SLIT

Media has been quite excited by the news that Amy and TJ have married other people.

Amy and Andrew married in 2010 after her divorce with Tim McIntosh. Tim is the father of Amy’s two teenaged daughters.

Meanwhile, TJ has been married to immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

Last month was a busy one for the e-commerce industry.PageSixreported that Amy filed for divorce from her Melrose Place star husband, Andrew, which has been “almost finalized.”

“They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up,” a source told the outlet.

A second insider confirmed the GMA star’s new romance, saying of her involvement with T.J.: “They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy. They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults — they have the right to do what they want.”

5 Nate was shirtless and flaunted his abs, tattoos, and muscles. @nathanielshue

5 Nate shared this post as one of several cryptic ones that he has made following the scandal surrounding his stepmother Amy. Wise Owl, The Central Recorder