The best times to serve dinner aboard to please children and older relatives

Cruise vacations offer the perfect getaway for foodies and drinkers.

You may find that you are eating and drinking from the morning to night, as there is usually a wide variety of food on board.

On a cruise, dinner in the main dining hall is offered from around 5pm until 9pm.

When it comes to a sit-down meal, timing is crucial.

In my former career as a cruise ship employee, I have experienced both the pleasure of timing the meal right and the pitfalls of making a mistake.

Some cruise ships offer the opportunity to dine whenever you like during specific hours.

In the main dining rooms, dinner is served between 5pm and 10pm.

Some cruise ships offer seating assigned at specific times.

First seating is around 5pm, and second seating begins at about 8pm.

The earlier you can eat dinner, the better if your traveling companions are young children or older adults.

If you choose a later dinner, everyone is sure to have had their meal by the time they go to bed.

You might not be able to sit down for dinner until the kids have gone to bed.

You can also cause other passengers to be disturbed and this will make the dinner experience more difficult.

For the adults, this will allow you to start your adventures after dinner sooner.

There’s plenty of entertainment onboard. Whether it’s gambling, shows, or a visit to one of the bars, there are many ways to have fun after dinner.

In a recent trip with my 24 family members we chose to eat earlier in order to satisfy the young members of the group.

The kids fell asleep after the dinner, and slept with us in our strollers.

You can choose the seating for each dinner depending on which cruise line you are sailing with.

This is the time you will have to eat dinner on your cruise.

This time can only be changed if you book a speciality restaurant on your cruise. You will then dine in an entirely different section of the vessel.

Also, for cruises with freestyle dining seating, there are usually long lines that form before the room opens.

If you want to be seated early, it’s best to join the line as quickly as possible.