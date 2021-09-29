Global Citizen Live generates $1.1 billion to fight world poverty

NEW YORK — Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert that featured performances from Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Elton John and dozens of other stars, raised more than $1.1 billion in commitments and pledges over the weekend to fight extreme poverty.

Broadcasting from sites on six continents, including New York’s Central Park and in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Global Citizen also secured pledges from France for 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for developing countries and corporate pledges for planting 157 million trees around the world.

Following numerous pleas by Prince Harry and Meghan (Duke and Duchess) of Sussex, the vaccine pledges also came from Croatia and Ireland.

“This year, the world is expected to produce enough doses to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of people in every single country,” The crowd cheered Meghan, the Duchess. “But it is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far, and not everyone else.”

The U.S. government has pledged $295 million to support humanitarian needs worldwide caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Lego Foundation pledged $150 million to UNICEF and its partners. Rotary International pledged $98 millions in grant funding for 2022.

There were many music collaborations at the event. For example, Billie Eilish joined Coldplay in New York, and Charlie Puth joined Elton John in Paris. But, not only was there much on stage, but also joint efforts. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and a private foundation teamed up to launch a $50 million fund to support the United Nations Population Fund. UNICEF received $50 million in a CIFF contribution.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation each contributed $20 million to seed funding for the Legal Empowerment Fund. They hope to raise $100 million over a 10-year period to support the justice system.

Hugh Evans (CEO of Global Citizen) stated that the 24-hour event was necessary because COVID-19 had erased decades-worth of gains. As a result, 150 million more people are in extreme poverty this year, and 41 millions people in Africa face starvation. Evans claims that climate change is another global concern that will lead to extreme poverty.

During Global Citizen Live, more than a dozen corporations, including Proctor & Gamble, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines, American Express and Citi, joined the Race to Zero Campaign, which seeks to reduce net carbon emissions around the world to zero by 2050.

“Future generations will hold us responsible,” said Alok Sharma, president-designate for COP26, the United Nations’ climate change conference in November.

“Call on the richest countries to make good on their promise of money, to support developing countries deal with the impacts of climate change. And call on world leaders to deliver an outcome at Glasgow we can all be proud of.”