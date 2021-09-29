‘No Time to Die’: 7 Biggest Takeaways From Daniel Craig’s Final Turn

After two years of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 idling in the driveway thanks to the global pandemic, Hollywood finally got its hands on “No Time to Die.”

While stars like Daniel Craig and Naomie Harris lit up the world premiere of the Cary Fukunaga project in London on Tuesday, press and industry in New York and Los Angeles were treated to simultaneous screenings – brining a long-awaited look at Craig’s final turn as 007.

Here were our biggest takeaways from the film, as spoiler-free as possible, but please do not read further if you’re hoping to avoid plot details and other observations.

Daniel Craig Is Still Man Candy

There has always been sex symbol status attached to the role of Bond, the cinematic legend found first in the novels of Sir Ian Fleming. The earlier screen versions of Bond starring Sean Connery & Pierce Brosnan had furry-chested, martini-swilling men who were sexy but not as sexy as the current version. Craig changed that, or significantly upped the ante, from the moment he stepped out of the ocean in a square-cut bikini in “Casino Royale.”

In “No Time to Die,” Craig gets to flex one last time. He’s seen in his signature swimsuit in a sequence before opening credits, and once more in a revealing shower scene on a tropical island. Fukunaga, 53 years old, was often dressed in Tom Ford and had some combat injuries. He seemed to convince Craig that going out with the gang means sometimes putting on a tuxedo.

You Need to See “Spectre” Before “No Time to Die”

Clues were there that “No Time to Die” would rely on the narrative of 2015’s “Spectre,” like returning cast members Lea Seydoux and Chirstoph Waltz. All we can say, having not even thought of “Spectre” in six years, is that a rewatch might save you some heavy lifting on figuring out the plot mechanics.

Ana de Armas Is Dazzling – and Short-Lived

We’ve never seen a “Bond girl” quite like Ana de Armas, who turns up in a glorious sequence to help Craig secure custody of a Machiavellian scientist. Up front she’s billed as a new recruit to the spy game (“This is going to go great, I’ve had three weeks of training,” de Armas tells Bond in one of her best line readings). After dressing Bond up in a stowed-away suit and dispensing surveillance gadgets, de Armas seamlessly switches between the fumbling newbie who takes down her enemies and the sexy savant who comes in just in time to save her partner. With the scientist in his grasp, Bond bids adieu to de Armas’ character and they express hopes they will team up again. We hope that the filmmakers behind this franchise invite her back.

Q’s Dinner Date

Out gay actor Ben Whishaw has remained an exciting addition to the Bond universe for three films now as “Q,” the agent’s eye-in-the-sky earpiece sidekick. There have always been lingering questions about Q’s sexual orientation, and “No Time to Die” seems to tell us definitively. Bond and Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) interrupt Whishaw at home as he’s meticulously setting up an intimate dinner for two. The harried hacker says he’s waiting for a male guest to arrive, but defers to help his colleagues.

Lashana Lynch Sticks the Landing

We’ve known for some time that, following James Bond’s effective retirement in “Spectre,” the codename of 007 was up for grabs – and that actor Lashana Lynch’s character Nomi would be receiving the prestigious title. She is a tough-edged operative who compensates for Ralph Fiennes’s deference. Some of the biggest laughs in “No Time to Die” come as Craig must accept he’s no longer carrying the code name. Lynch shows that no one, not Craig, is irreplaceable.

Little Tributes Everywhere

Who wouldn’t forgive director Fukunaga for fawning over Craig in his final performance as Bond? But the helmer behind “True Detective” went much deeper into the iconography of the franchise. There are sweet visual tributes to Sean Connery, Dame Judi and Judi Dench throughout the film. Craig orders a martini to be shaken, not stirred. There’s even a warped tunnel shot where Craig, center of frame, fires a gun — directly evoking the iconic gunbarrel animation that has opened every Bond film. It was lovely to see Fukunaga’s original and dense auteur let loose a bit.

The End

We’ll give no specifics about the ending of “No Time to Die,” but reference again Craig’s years-long assertion that this film will be his last contribution to the franchise. While producers have been tightlipped about where James Bond is headed next, a title card after end credits promised one thing: “JAMES BOND WILL RETURN.”

“No Time to Die” opens in North America on Oct. 8.