Jason Momoa and His Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Aquaman and his sidekicks!

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor’s wife, Lisa Bonet, didn’t make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.

To mark the special occasion, Jason brought his two kids with him, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12. In fact, the 42-year-old star’s son made fans do a double take as he resembled the spitting image of his father.

Jason and Nakoa Wolf complemented each other with their long curly hair. They also wore all black ensembles. Lola opted for the same vibe, rocking a sparkly black fringe dress that she paired with white knee-white boots.

In recent months, the Aquaman star has been in Europe filming the upcoming sequel of the DC superhero movie.